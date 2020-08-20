Fox News’ Outnumbered panel did not sugarcoat their reactions to Steve Bannon’s fraud charge Thursday — with Kennedy even calling for President Donald Trump to release his taxes.

Anchor Harris Faulkner pointed out that Bannon’s indictment was bad timing as it occurred while the president was meeting with Prime Minister of Iraq Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

“You’ve got yet another advisor, former advisor of the president of the United States, that is being looked at legally, arrested on a boat by U.S. Postal Service agents who were investigating this,” she added. “This is not a good look. You see the president distancing himself. You see a prime minister who has come very far away from Iraq sitting there for all of this, because it became news during that bilateral.”

Once Harris and her co-host Melissa Francis turned to the panel, each member sounded off on Bannon’s arrest and all generally agreed that it’s a “pretty bad look.”

Juan Williams pointed to the growing number of former Trump advisors who have either been arrested or convicted — noting that the political push back is going to be immediate.

“Chris Coons, the Delaware senator, said, ‘How many of the president’s top aides have been indicted?'” Williams said. “You think about it. Stone, Manafort, Flynn, Cohen, and now Bannon. That’s five right there. The whole notion of “drain the swamp,” it sounds like a swamp.”

He added that former Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) had always called the U.S.-Mexico border wall a “con job” before pointing out that Bannon was arrested for wire fraud and money laundering while on a yacht.

The panel later discussed Trump’s tax returns, as a federal judge shut down his bid to keep those records private from the Manhattan District Attorney on Thursday.

“I want to see what is in any president’s tax returns. I know that may be an unpopular statement for people who are very supportive of the president, and maybe he has nothing to hide. So just stop dragging this out,” Kennedy said. “It is a huge distraction, and every time the president has one of these distractions it takes away from anything that he could consider a victory.”

She then addressed Bannon’s arrest and called it “the most unsurprising news,” adding that the president is bad at choosing his team members.

“He’s just god-awful at it,” she added.

