‘This is Not a Swap, This is a Surrender’: John Bolton Takes Flamethrower to Brittney Griner Deal as ‘Huge Win for Moscow’ Over Biden

Former ambassador John Bolton said Thursday that the 1-for-1 prisoner swap deal negotiated by President Joe Biden‘s administration for the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner is a huge mistake and a gift to Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

The administration announced overnight that a deal had been reached with Russia to hand over convicted international arms dealer Viktor Bout in exchange for Griner’s release — but not, as many had hoped for, the release of former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who is likewise essentially a hostage in Russia on trumped-up charges.

Anchors Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers spoke with Bolton, who served as National Security Adviser during the Trump administration, in an engaging, ten-plus minute interview on CBS News Streaming Network (CBSN) Thursday.

Duthiers asked Bolton first for his reaction and some explanation of how negotiations work in such situations, and Bolton immediately blasted the swap, calling the administration “desperate” for making it.

“Well, obviously, there’s a lot of very understandable human emotion here in getting Griner released, but this is a very bad mistake by the Biden administration,” said Bolton.

“This is not a deal. This is not a swap. This is a surrender,” he said emphatically. “And terrorists and rogue states all around the world will take note of this, and it endangers other Americans in the future who can be grabbed and used as bargaining chips by people who don’t have the same morals and scruples that we do.”

Asked specifically about Bout, Bolton said he can’t get into details about the arms dealer but offered a heavy implication about how dangerous the exchange could be when he said the possibility of trading Bout for Whelan existed while Bolton was in the White House, but that deal “wasn’t made, for very good reasons.”

“This is a huge victory for Moscow over Washington,” Bolton added.

