An leading Obama-era State Department official is warning of dire consequences following the killing of top Iran general Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad — which took place under President Donald Trump’s direction.

Appearing on MSNBC Thursday night, Ambassador Wendy Sherman, the former undersecretary of state who served as lead negotiator of the Iran nuclear deal, had some words of caution for those cheering the death of Soleimani.

“There will be terrible, terrible reprisals,” Sherman said. “They will likely happen in the Middle East, but they could happen really anywhere in the world.”

Despite her warning, Sherman had no kind words about Soleimani. But said former President Barack Obama’s administration recognized that his killing could lead to major retaliation.

“Qaseem Soleimani is a ruthless, ruthless killer,” she said. “There is no doubt about that. Nobody weeps that he is gone as a person, and what he did, and the terror he brought about in the world. But that said, the Obama administration — at least to my knowledge — did not go after him and target him because we understood what the consequences were.”

Sherman added, “I pray with all of my heart that the Trump administration has a plan and a strategy. But all I have seen to date in their Iran policy is one-off actions. And this one-off action can have unbelievably horrific consequences.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

