Former NBC executive Tom Rogers revealed his fears that 2020 Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden is not “ready for prime time election season,” Monday, calling his performances to date “very unsatisfying” and his messages on the coronavirus not “very convincing.”

Rogers — currently editor at large with Newsweek — appeared on MSNBC’s Morning Joe to discuss his latest column: “Words Matter. And Joe Biden Needs to Use His Better.”

“Trump has been dominating the media as we all know and Biden has not been in the spotlight, but that is going to shift, and when it shifts Biden needs to perform,” declared Rogers, adding, “The bottom line is the candidate needs to able to articulate a clear and convincing message and particularly when it comes to the pandemic, what my piece says is he’s not there yet.”

“It pains me to say this, it really does, but his performance in being able to come up with a compelling narrative and a passionate story line that really is ready for prime time election season — when it comes to talking about the legacy of Donald Trump, of mass death and economic collapse — he’s just not there yet,” Rogers continued. “His performances have been very unsatisfying and basically he’s been getting softball interviews with the exception of yours, Mika, on the sexual harassment issue.”

Rogers went on to note that “Joe Biden is never going to be Obama or Clinton when it comes to being an orator, but when you listen to him on the pandemic, a lot of disconnected phrases, it doesn’t really come together in a very convincing message.”

“Every morning you guys put together and crystallize what that critique of Trump is. It’s not hard, and he can do it in an op-ed. But when it comes to social distancing and television and he’s prime time in the spotlight, in the campaign, that articulation is going to have to be much clearer than it has been,” Rogers added, concluding, “I really fear a crisis for the candidate if he cannot come up with a more convincing way and a more eloquent way to put out there exactly what the critique of Trump is during this crisis. It’s a problem.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

