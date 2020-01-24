Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer revealed on Fox News,Friday, what happened after he was recorded wandering into the argument between Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) following the Democratic debate last week.

“That recording that you got didn’t come out for a couple of days, so I was asked over and over and over what they were saying to each other, which of course I could hear,” explained Steyer. “But I also felt like it was a private conversation they were having, and my son — I have four kids — my oldest son texted me within two minutes and he said, ‘Dad, whatever you do, don’t be a snitch.’ And I just thought, you know what, that’s their issue. I’m just saying goodnight.”

After being asked whether he has a “good relationship” with Sanders, Steyer replied, “Well you know, it’s funny, because I also tweeted out a couple of days ago. I think Mrs. Clinton had said something like, ‘Nobody likes Bernie,’ and I think I tweeted something like, ‘Hey, by the way, I do like Bernie. Let’s move on from this stuff.’ Because to me, this isn’t about personalities.”

“I happen to like Bernie, I respect him. I often disagree with him, but I always respect him for trying to get to the right place and tell the truth. He definitely tries and I respect that,” he continued. “But this isn’t about wine caves, and it isn’t about personality, there’s a dramatically important moment in America going on right now.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]