Top 50 Podcasts in America This Week: House of Dragon

This week, we take a look at the podcasts topping the Apple charts.

Taking the top spot at #1 is Crime Junkie.

One of the hosts of Crime Junkie, Ashley Flowers, recently released a novel earlier last week which quickly became a New York Times Bestseller. This renewed attention has seen the podcast rise back to number 1.

Following Crime Junkie is The Sunshine Place, The Deck, Girls Next Level, and The Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of Dragon.

The Sunshine Place has consistently stayed in the top five since its debut.

The show dives into the story behind a 1960’s California treatment facility turned cult. The show is produced by Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan Downey and it’s narrated by survivors of the group sharing their stories for the first time.

Girls Next Level, featured in the number 4 spot, has received renewed attention after bombshell behind-the-scenes stories were shared by hosts Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt.

The girls went on The Juicy Scoop last week to discuss their new podcast venture and got candid about life inside the Playboy mansion.

Madison even revealed that Hugh Hefner hired a “Ghislaine Maxwell-type” recruiter to get new girls to become playmates.

The Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of Dragon rounds out the top five. This show premiered just before the release of the prequel to the HBO hit show, Game of Thrones.

The show features a full breakdown of the original show and will follow along closely with the prequel series, House of Dragon.

One of their earlier prominent episodes featured Game of Thrones creator, George R.R. Martin.

Check out the full list below:

