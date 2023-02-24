Top Fox News Advertiser Mike Lindell RIPS Fox News Over Tucker Carlson and January 6th Footage

Direct-to-consumer pillow magnate Mike Lindell is not just one of Fox News’s biggest advertisers. He is also an enormous critic of the cable news ratings giant, particularly how they “filter” the news. If these two positions seem incongruous to you, then get in line, broseph. I’m just as confused as you.

At issue? Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s decision to provide access to roughly 41,000 hours of Capitol security footage from January 6th to Tucker Carlson. This is the very same Fox News host that has suggested Jan 6th was a “false flag” but also selectively edited Kanye West’s anti-Semitic rants from his show, which we only learned about due to leaked footage to Vice.

No, Carlson does not follow any accepted journalistic standards, and any reasonable person should be skeptical of the narrative that he produces from that footage.

But Lindell appears to be skeptical for a different reason. He seems to think that Carlson and Fox News, writ large, are not to be trusted because they aren’t all in the election denialism that Lindell has gone all in on.

Thanks to the eagle eyes of Twitter doyen Ron Filipkowski who caught the My Pillow spokesman appearing on his streaming show, “The Lindell Report.” Lindell revealed that he was going to “go after” Speaker McCarthy and Congress, claiming injury for not having access to the footage provided to Fox News. Lindell ranted:

Lindell TV.. and all you horrible journalist watching out there … Lindell TV is going after Kevin McCarthy and Congress. We’re going after them because they did it wrong. And I’m going to read what we’re what we’re putting out. It broke two constitutional provisions the Equal protection clause, the freedom of … the First Amendment provision of freedom of the press. Okay. We’re injured not having access for a couple of reasons, everybody. Fox News will get to put out whatever they see fit. And we’re over here and we’re not putting out that information, but we don’t even know… We don’t even know what they’re filtering branded, what’s important to our news station here. Obviously, obviously, there’s a lot of things not important to FOX News, Right? Remember, remember, everybody, you can’t talk about elections on Fox News. You can’t talk about machines. You can’t talk about things that work instead of the vaccine. You can’t talk about any of these things on Fox. So you have to really Fox is going to be the filter to the world and give them this stuff. Not going to happen on my watch, I’ll tell you that.

So the pillow guy is really down on Fox News, and yet according to an AdAge report from a couple of years ago, he’s a top ten advertiser on Fox News. Anyone that watches Fox still sees him slinging pillows and slippers and sheets and whatever dumb shit that people buy on direct-to-consumer advertisements. (Side note: Balance of Nature is a sham and should be allowed to advertise.)

Watch above via LindellTV (H/T Ron Filipkowski)

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.