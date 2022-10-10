Tucker Carlson Continues to Boost Kanye West After Rapper’s Anti-Semitic Tweet

Tucker Carlson didn’t address an anti-Semitic tweet by Kanye West after speaking with the rapper in a softball interview last week. In fact, the Fox News host continued to support the musician.

Last week, West raised eyebrows after donning a “White Lives Matter” shirt at Paris Fashion Week, along with right-wing pundit Candace Owens, who is also Black. The slogan is a rebuttal of sorts to Black Lives Matter, which was created to raise awareness of police brutality.

Later in the week, Carlson aired an interview he did with West over two episodes. The Fox News host visited West’s office, where he tasted drinks and wore a pair of 3D-printed boots. During the interview, West suggested employees of retail giant The Gap may have had advanced notice of the Uvalde school shooting and he also claimed, “Nike is gerrymandering Black people.”

Then over the weekend, West posted an anti-Semitic tweet that Twitter has since deleted.

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda,” he wrote just before midnight on Saturday.

Twitter locked West out of his account as a result.

“Death con 3” is seemingly a reference to DEFCON 3, a state of heightened alert used by the U.S. Armed Forces against potential threats. West’s tweet was widely condemned, though not by Owens, who defended it on Monday.

Later that night, she appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight, where the two spoke about the “White Lives Matter” shirts. Neither brought up West’s anti-Semitic tweet during the five-minute segment.

Owens told Carlson the shirt was “artistic expression” that exposes “stunning hypocrisy”:

For years, we were told that “Black Lives Matter” was not an exclusionary phrase. We were told that, “It’s just what we’re saying. We’re not trying to leave White people out. We’re just saying this because this is a moment that Black Americans need to have in this country.” They were totally fine when “Asian Lives Matter” became a slogan as well.

Owens added that “there’s a hatred toward White people in this country. It is undeniable.”

Carlson wrapped up the segment without having mentioned West’s hateful comments about Jews.

Instead, he declared, “No group – no group – no matter what they look like or what they believe should be put up with being singled out on the basis of immutable characteristics. There should be zero tolerance for that.”

He concluded, “It should stop now.”

