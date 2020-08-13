Trevor Noah, Stephen Colbert Go After Trump, Fox News, GOP For Fumbling Their Kamala Harris Response

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Late-night hosts Trevor Noah and Stephen Colbert went after President Donald Trump, Republicans, and Fox News anchors for fumbling their response to Sen. Kamala Harris, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s vice president pick.

Noah began his Wednesday night episode by mocking Trump and those at Fox News for struggling to put Harris in a box so that they can accurately attack her.

The host went after Trump for questioning Biden’s pick at his press briefing on Wednesday by noting how “nasty” she was to “Sleepy Joe” on the debate trail.

“Yeah, she was so horrible to Sleepy Joe,” Noah said, mimicking Trump. “And that loser deserves so much more respect than that.”

The host pointed out that Trump should be familiar with the idea of being cordial with a woman who publicly humiliates you, flashing a picture of the president with Melania Trump.

“He also shouldn’t be surprised that past enemies can become your friends. I mean, look who he has been working with,” he added. “Ted Cruz, who called him a pathological liar and a narcissist. Lindsey Graham, who said he was a bigot and a nut job who was destroying the Republican Party. Marco Rubio, who called him a con artist and said he had a small d*ck. And, of course, Jared Kushner, who selfishly married the love of Trump’s life.”

The host later played a montage of clips from Fox News, showing anchors and guests contradicting themselves while trying to attack and disparage Harris.

“Her record as Attorney General is absolutely abysmal by fighting to keep inmates locked up,” said Trump campaign senior advisor Katrina Pierson while on the network.

“As a prosecutor in San Francisco, oh San Francisco, she allowed, well, scores of violent criminals to walk free,” Fox News anchor Sean Hannity said in another clip, completely contradicting the previous claim.

Noah then belittled the Republican party, comparing them to cute and confused puppies who can’t open their eyes yet, before playing a mock Trump ad that failed to pin down what exactly is wrong with Biden’s pick.

Colbert went after Trump for calling Harris “nasty” and lazily repeating what he said about Hillary Clinton in 2016 — asking, “Why are you the only one who gets to live in a time when you weren’t president?”

The host agreed that Harris “spanked” Biden during the primary debates — joking that the president “would never work with a woman who did that to him for free.”

Colbert referenced a Daily Beast article that reported the president is workshopping nicknames for Harris, revealing that “Phony Kamala” may not stick.

He then played a clip of the president calling Harris, an establishment Democrat and a former prosecutor, the most liberal person in the Senate — guessing that “Trump had a different set of opponents in mind, and now he’s having trouble changing strategies.”

“Kamala Harris is a socialist. She’s Pocahontas. She’s Poca-Harris!” Colbert said as Trump. “Also, the internet is full of toxic Biden bros. Quick! Please, someone, tell me she had an email server.”

Colbert later pointed out that both the president and Ivanka Trump donated to Harris’ campaign when she was running for attorney general in California. “Wow, that is embarrassing — for Kamala Harris,” he added.

