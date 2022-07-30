Trump Apologized to Ted Cruz For Infamously Insulting His Wife and Father, Claims Paul Manafort

Former President Donald Trump is not exactly known for offering up apologies, but Paul Manafort claims the Republican offered one to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) after numerous verbal blows during the 2016 Republican primary race.

Manafort is one of numerous former Trump allies putting their experiences onto the page, and The Guardian obtained a copy of his upcoming Political Prisoner: Persecuted, Prosecuted, but Not Silenced, which is being published on August 16.

According to the Guardian‘s report, Manafort addressed the once bad blood between Cruz and Trump and claimed the former president offered an in-person apology, which even the former campaign manager for Trump admitted was out of character behavior.

“On his own initiative, Trump did apologize for saying some of the things he said about Cruz, which was unusual for Trump,” Manafort wrote.

Manafort added that Trump offered an olive branch to Cruz, telling him that they could work together when Trump was elected.

“[Trump] told Cruz he considered him an ally, not an enemy, and that he believed they could work together when Trump was president,” he wrote.

Manafort worked on Trump’s campaign in the summer of 2016, but was later convicted on tax charges. He ended up being one of multiple allies to receive a pardon from Trump before the Republican left office.

Cruz ended up being a vocal supporter of Trump’s, but during the primary campaign, the two engaged in brutal verbal back and forths. Trump even insulted Cruz’s wife’s looks at one point, upset a photo from GQ of his own wife Melania Trump was used in an ad.

“Lyin’ Ted Cruz just used a picture of Melania from a G.Q. shoot in his ad. Be careful, Lyin’ Ted, or I will spill the beans on your wife!” he tweeted at the time, posting an unflattering image of Heidi Cruz next to Melania.

Cruz would dub Trump a “sniveling coward” over the insult.

Trump trolled Cruz numerous other times during the campaign, even bizarrely linking his father to the assassination of John F. Kennedy at one point.

“His father was with Lee Harvey Oswald prior to Oswald’s being — you know, shot. I mean, the whole thing is ridiculous,” Trump said during a Fox News interview.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com