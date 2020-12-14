Trump Blasts Bill Barr Over Hunter Biden Investigation During Kilmeade Interview: At Least ‘Bob Mueller Set the Record Straight’

In an unlikely move, President Donald Trump praised former Special Counsel Robert Mueller over Attorney General Bill Barr — lauding Mueller for at least “setting the record straight” regarding the president’s relationship with Russia.

During a Saturday interview with Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade, Trump lamented the fact that Barr failed to inform him about the ongoing FBI investigations against Hunter Biden.

“Who isn’t disappointed? Joe Biden lied on the debate stage. He said there is nothing happening, nothing happening. And Bill Barr should have stepped up,” Trump said. “I will tell you what, say what you want about Robert Mueller — when BuzzFeed put out a phony article, Bob Mueller stepped out and said that article was a phony ultimately proven no collusion. After two years no collusion.”

Trump praised Mueller for interjecting and clarifying that the article was inaccurate, pointing out that Barr was unable to do the same.

When Kilmeade noted that Barr might not have had a choice, considering could not share information regarding the investigation, Trump maintained he should have informed him about the investigation anyway.

“All he had to do was say an investigation is going on, and by the way, I don’t want to see anything bad happen to Hunter Biden. Whatever it is, it is the facts, but I don’t want to see anything happen to Hunter Biden,” Trump insisted. “When you affect an election. Bill Barr, frankly, did the wrong thing. When they are saying things, making statements and the press is purposefully not reporting it. Bill Barr, I believe — not believe — I know, had an obligation to set the record straight. Just like Robert Mueller set the record straight. You know, he set it straight.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

