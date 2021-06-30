Trump Blasts McConnell on Hannity as Audience Cheers: He ‘Can No Longer Do the Job’

Donald Trump slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday night, telling Sean Hannity that Republicans “need somebody better.”

The former president joined Hannity for a town hall near the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas. Earlier in the day, Trump met with Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) to tour an “unfinished border wall.”

Speaking with Hannity, Trump blamed Democrats and RINOs (Republicans in Name Only) for the recent surge in border crossings. “You have RINOs,” said Trump as the audience booed. “You do have RINOs.”

Trump then pivoted to how “RINOs” are handling infrastructure negotiations.

“I call them weak Republicans,” said Trump, alluding to the group of Republican senators that’s been working with Democratic senators and the White House to try to hammer out a deal.

“They walk into the White House — I’ve been watching for four weeks now — they walk in, they meet Biden, he doesn’t know what the hell’s happening. He’s sitting, and they’re talking about infrastructure. And finally, they walk out, they have a deal, and the deal is a terrible deal.”

Hannity pointed out that whatever Democrats don’t get through a potential bipartisan deal, they could seek to procure via budget reconciliation, which would require no Republican votes.

“Well, we need better leadership at the Senate level,” said Trump. “You need better leadership. You need somebody better than Mitch McConnell.”

“Yeah,” agreed Hannity.

“Mitch McConnell can no longer do the job,” said Trump.

Watch above via Fox News.

