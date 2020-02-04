Trump Brags About His “Long, Tall, and Very Powerful” Wall in SOTU Speech

In his State of the Union speech tonight, President Donald Trump naturally didn’t skip an opportunity to talk about immigration issues including his pet project, the border wall. His specific phrasing, however, inspired many snarky responses on social media.

Trump segued into the wall issue after voicing his support for legislation that would ban illegal immigrants from receiving Medicare and other government-provided healthcare benefits:

This will be a tremendous boon to our already very-strongly guarded southern border where, as we speak, a long, tall, and very powerful wall is being built. We have now completed over 100 miles and will have over 500 miles fully completed by early next year.

Unsurprisingly, “long, tall, and very powerful wall” drew immediate reaction, with many commentators noting the Dr. Seuss-like rhyme and suggestive connotations.

A Long, Tall, and Powerful Wall was my favorite Dr. Suess book as a kid. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/qDGsV1Yibu — Jeff "That SECURE Act Guy" Levine, CPA/PFS, CFP® (@CPAPlanner) February 5, 2020

(•_•)

<) )╯Long

/ (•_•)

( (> Tall

/ (•_•)

<) )> And Powerful Wall #SOTU

/ — Saurabh Sharma (@ssharmaTX) February 5, 2020

definition of bor·der wall – a vanity project for insecure men @realDonaldTrump "a long, tall, and very powerful wall" is #Viagra a sponsor? #SOTU — Tiffany Basciano, JD (@TiffanyBasciano) February 5, 2020

Seriously a "long, tall and very powerful wall" is being built on the border?? 1. Is it a wall or a penis? 🙄 And 2. How powerful can it be when 37 mph wind knocks it over?! — Mara (@bklyncyclone83) February 5, 2020

Recent news reports about portions of the wall blowing down in high winds inspired other tweets.

Trump at #SOTU: “the "long, tall, very powerful wall" #FactCheck: Portion of US border wall in California falls over in high winds and lands on Mexican side – CNNPolitics https://t.co/yNCOBvXoHn — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) February 5, 2020

As I said before one of the 3 little pigs went to Mexico and this is what happened to Trump's tall, long, very powerful wall. https://t.co/5ubf3mCI7c — Dennis of Texas (@independant1492) February 5, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]