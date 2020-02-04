comScore

Trump Brags About His “Long, Tall, and Very Powerful” Wall in SOTU Speech

By Sarah RumpfFeb 4th, 2020, 10:21 pm

In his State of the Union speech tonight, President Donald Trump naturally didn’t skip an opportunity to talk about immigration issues including his pet project, the border wall. His specific phrasing, however, inspired many snarky responses on social media.

Trump segued into the wall issue after voicing his support for legislation that would ban illegal immigrants from receiving Medicare and other government-provided healthcare benefits:

This will be a tremendous boon to our already very-strongly guarded southern border where, as we speak, a long, tall, and very powerful wall is being built. We have now completed over 100 miles and will have over 500 miles fully completed by early next year.

Unsurprisingly, “long, tall, and very powerful wall” drew immediate reaction, with many commentators noting the Dr. Seuss-like rhyme and suggestive connotations.

Recent news reports about portions of the wall blowing down in high winds inspired other tweets.

 

