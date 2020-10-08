Trump Camp’s Jason Miller Torches Gov. Whitmer For ‘Shameful’ Presser on Kidnapping Plot: She Has ‘Hatred in Her Heart’ For Trump

Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller went after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for blasting President Donald Trump during her news conference regarding the militia plot to kidnap her — calling her a “complete phony” with “hatred in her heart towards President Trump.”

The FBI busted a plot by militia group Wolverine Watchmen to kidnap the governor, instigate a civil war, and violently overthrow the state government on Wednesday night.

Whitmer blamed the militia plot on the president, claiming he is “complicit” with domestic terrorist groups — highlighting his “stand back and stand by” comments to the Proud Boys during the first presidential debate.

“Hate groups heard the president’s words not as a rebuke, but as a rallying cry, as a call to action,” Whitmer said in an address from Lansing. “When our leaders speak, their words matter. They carry weight. When our leaders meet with, encourage, or fraternize with domestic terrorists, they legitimize their actions, and they are complicit. When they stoke and contribute to hate speech, they are complicit.”

Moments after the news conference concluded, Miller appeared on Fox News. He began by addressing the horrific nature of the militia plot, but then went off on Whitmer for her “completely ridiculous” comments.

“These are some pretty shameful comments from Governor Whitmer,” Miller told Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer. “How you can go from a moment of unity to attacking President Trump, I thought was just completely ridiculous. If we want to talk about hatred, and then Governor Whitmer, go look in the mirror.”

Miller then accused Whitmer of having “hatred in her heart towards President Trump” and claimed that the president is quick to condemn radical groups, both on the right and left.

“The Trump advisor then referenced an interview between the president and Fox News host Sean Hannity, during which Trump finally condemned far-right neo-fascist group the Proud Boys after days of strange comments.”

“We are all united standing against anyone who would conspire to cause such hatred and violence,” Miller added. “There is no place for that in American society in any way, shape, or form, but why Governor Whitmer would go and start attacking President Trump, this is just — people can see right through it and people can see that Governor Whitmer is a complete phony and it is just disgusting that she would take a moment of unity to attack the president.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

