President Donald Trump has called for both him and Joe Biden to be drug tested before their debates. The president used this same line against Hillary Clinton in 2016, and he’s throwing it out against Biden now too, claiming something changed in Biden between the original primary debates and his final one with Bernie Sanders.

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham asked the president about that in her interview Monday. The second part of the interview aired Tuesday night, and the president continued to insist that they should be drug-tested.

“What prompted that?” Ingraham asked.

“I watched Biden in the previous debates and he was horrible, and I watched him in the Bernie debate and he was normal. He wasn’t Winston Churchill, he was normal,” Trump said.

“I said that was a different guy than the guy was in the debates where Kamala just took him apart,” he continued, going on a brief tangent about how mean Kamala Harris was to Biden in the primaries.

Ingraham asked Trump what exactly he thinks Biden’s on.

“He’s on some kind of an enhancement, in my opinion,” Trump said. “We don’t want to have a situation where a guy is taking some kind of a… I want to take one, he’ll take one.”

