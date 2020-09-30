President Donald Trump opened his Wednesday Minnesota rally by taking a victory lap over his big debate with Joe Biden. But he also took some shots at moderator Chris Wallace

“I said, ‘Sleepy Joe, name one law enforcement group that supports you.’ Then Chris Wallace said, ‘Don’t do that! That’s not…'” Trump said. “Can you believe this guy? I was debating two people last night.”

“If you ever became president, you have to deal with some of the toughest people in the world and Chris Wallace is very, very easy by comparison,” he added.

He went after the media coverage and said “the liberal media is upset that I took the fight to Biden and exposed his very dangerous agenda.”

And after he went after the media coverage of the riots in cities over the past few months, the president said, “You can riot, that’s okay. Arson’s okay, but challenging Sleepy Joe is totally off-limits. So disappointed in Fox.”

