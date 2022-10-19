Trump Lashes Out at SNL After Cold Open Roasts Him On Gold Toilet – Predicts 48-Year Run About To End

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at Saturday Night Live — which roasted him on a golden toilet this week — by trashing the show’s ratings and predicting it will soon be canceled after a 48-year run.

On this week’s edition of Saturday Night Live, the sketch comedy mainstay kicked off the third episode of its new season by lampooning the final hearing of the January 6 Committee, featuring a video “exhibit” of Trump sitting on a gold toilet during the riot asking “Is Mike Pence dead yet?” while an aide fetches him a Diet Coke.

Right around midnight on Tuesday night, into Wednesday morning, Trump went on a bit of a social media tear against the late-night comedy shows that frequently mocked him during his presidency and continue to do so.

But he devoted an entire post on his social platform to SNL, bashing the ratings in his trademark style and predicting the show would soon be at “rest” using his characteristic mixture of indiscriminate quotation marks and capitalization:

I once hosted Saturday Night Live, and the ratings were HUUUGE! Now, however, the ratings are lower than ever before, and the show will probably be put to “rest.” It is just not, at these levels, sustainable – A bad show that’s not funny or smart. L.M. is angry and exhausted, the show even more so. It was once good, never great, but now, like the Late Night Losers who have lost their audience but have no idea why, it is over for SNL – A great thing for America!

Ratings for the show have fallen this season, and Trump’s hosting stints in 2005 and 2015 did produce high ratings. But Saturday Night Live does punch above its weight in metrics like ad impressions and online viewership.

Watch this week’s cold open above via NBC’s Saturday Night Live.

