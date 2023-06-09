Trump Lawyer Claims ‘He’s Not Victimizing Himself’ Over Indictment – Months After Trump Said ‘I’m a Victim’ of Biden’s DOJ

Former President Donald Trump’s attorney Alina Habba told Newsmax host Eric Bolling that Trump was “not one of those people who feels sorry for himself,” and that “history will treat him very kindly,” following the news of his indictment this week.

Asked by Bolling whether Trump was feeling “prosecuted or persecuted” over the indictment, Habba said, “Both. Unfairly, very unfairly.”

“But he is not one of those people who feels sorry for himself,” she claimed. “He’s not victimizing himself by any means.”

However, her client said the exact opposite in February.

“Joe Biden’s weaponized Justice Department – and I’m a victim of it – is persecuting his political opponents,” Trump said in what he called “the real State of the Union” address.

Habba went on to say that “history will treat him very kindly,” and that “many people” had come up to her in the wake of the indictment to say that while “they weren’t sure who they were going to vote for in 2024,” they now believe “there is nobody that could clean up this mess like Trump.”

“Nobody would have the guts to clean up the mess because he’s not paid by lobbyists, and he has no interests, and he’s not getting bribery kickbacks for access like Biden and what we’re seeing going on there,” she argued. “And this is the reason it’s really happening, is that there was bad news on the Biden front so they had to, you know, quickly put a shiny ball up and distract everybody.”

The Department of Justice unsealed an indictment of Trump on Friday with 37 criminal counts related to his handling of classified documents following his departure from the White House.

The indictment alleges that Trump improperly stored classified documents that “included information regarding defense and weapons capabilities of both the United States and foreign counties; United States nuclear programs; potential vulnerabilities of the United States and its allies to military attack; and plans for possible retaliation in response to foreign attack.”

In a video on Thursday, Trump called the indictment was “very unfair” and said, “It’s been going on for seven years. They can’t stop because it’s election interference at the highest level. There’s never been anything like what’s happening. I’m an innocent man.”

Watch above via Newsmax.

