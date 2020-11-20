Trump Lawyer Sidney Powell Hits Back at Tucker Carlson: ‘He Was Insulting, Demanding and Rude’

Trump Campaign lawyer Sidney Powell hit back hard at Tucker Carlson during an appearance on Fox Business’ Mornings with Maria, calling the Fox News prime time host “insulting, demanding and rude.” Of course, Powell is a featured character in President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn what he has called a rigged and/or stolen election and played a lead part in a widely derided Thursday news conference alongside Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis.

On Thursday evenings episode of Tucker Carlson Tonight, the top-rated host in cable news drew a lot of attention for calling out Ms. Powell’s inability, or perhaps unwillingness, to present any evidence of her stunning claim that Communist countries such as Cuba, China, and Venezuela were behind a voting system used in the 2020 election, that she claimed switched votes from Trump to Biden. The company behind the voting machines, Dominion, vehemently denies any such history.

“Sidney Powell has been saying similar things for days. On Sunday night, we texted her after watching one of her segments. What Powell was describing what amounts to the single greatest crime in American history,” Carlson noted. “Millions of votes stolen in the day. Democracy destroyed, the end of our centuries-old system of self-government, not a small thing.”

“We invited Sidney Powell on this show, we would’ve given her the whole hour, we would’ve given her the entire week and listen quietly the whole time at rapt attention — that is a big story,” the Fox host added, before calling out the conservative lawyer for a pattern of failing to back her outlandish election fraud claims. “But she never sent us any evidence despite a lot of requests, polite requests, not a page. When we kept pressing, she got angry and told us to stop contacting her. When we checked with others around the Trump campaign, people with positions of authority, they told us Powell has never given them any evidence of either, nor has she provided any today at the press conference.”

Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo asked Powell, “How do you respond to Tucker Carlson? Did you get angry with the show because they texted you and asked you to please provide evidence of what you’re alleging?”

“No, I didn’t get angry with the request to provide evidence,” Powell replied. “In fact, I sent an affidavit to Tucker that I had not even attached to a pleading yet to help him understand the situation, and I offered him another witness who could explain the math and the statistical evidence far better than I can. I’m not really a numbers person.” Powell then concluded about Mr. Carlson, “He was insulting, demanding and rude, and I told him not to contact me again, in those terms.”

At the end of his Thursday night segment on Ms. Powell, Carlson noted that he was sharing her inability to share evidence with his audience because it was true. “In the end, that’s all that matters, the truth, he explained. “It’s our only hope. It’s our best defense. It’s how we are different from them. We care what’s true, and we know you care too. That’s why we told you.”

The apparent split between Tucker Carlson, who some have called the most influential person currently in political media, and one of Trump’s lead attorneys in what thus far is a baseless attack on American democracy, is no small thing. And could spell the beginning of the end of Trump’s campaign to convince America that this election was rigged.

Watch above via Fox Business

