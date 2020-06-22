President Donald Trump awkwardly declined to directly answer when asked about his comments on slowing down coronavirus testing at a Saturday campaign rally in Tulsa.

Scripps TV Washington correspondent Joe St. George conducted an interview with Trump on Monday and brought up the president’s remarks in which he said he ordered his team to “slow” coronavirus testing.

“Here’s the bad part… when you do testing to that extent, you’re going to find more people; you’re going to find more cases,” Trump told supporters at his Tulsa rally Saturday night. “So I said to my people, slow the testing down please.”

“Does that mean somebody watching this right now on their local news is not going to get a test?” St. George asked.

“We do more testing than any country in the world by far,” Trump answered, sidestepping the question. “Every time you do a test, as you do more tests, it shows more and more cases.”

Trump went on by comparing America’s coronavirus testing to that of other countries, saying “if other countries aren’t doing, or if we did slow it down, we wouldn’t show nearly as many cases.”

As Trump boasted about the U.S.’s numbers, St. George pressed him.

“Did you ask to slow it down?” St. George said again.

Trump took a pause, then dodged the question completely.

“If it did slow down, frankly, I think we’re way ahead of ourselves if you wanna know the truth,” Trump said. “We’ve done too good a job because every time we come up with 25 million tests, you’re gonna find more people.”

During his rally on Saturday, Trump complained that Covid-19 case numbers keep going up in the U.S. because of expanded testing, which eventually led to him saying “I said to my people, ‘Slow the testing down, please!” The White House claimed that Trump’s remarks were supposed to be a joke.

Watch above, via Scripps TV.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]