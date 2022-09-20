Trump Rejected Nikki Haley as Running Mate Over ‘Complexion Problem’ Per Report

Former President Donald Trump rejected Nikki Haley as a running mate due to an issue with her supposed “complexion problem,” according to the co-author of a new book.

CNN global affairs analyst Susan Glasser appeared on New Day on Tuesday to discuss her book The Divider: Trump in the White House 2017-2021, which covers Trump’s time in the Oval Office through numerous interviews. Peter Baker co-authored the work.

Among the book’s claims are concerns from H.R. McMaster that Rudy Giuliani was an “influence agent” and needed to be watched while at the White House. Glasser claimed Giuliani fought for the position of secretary of state under Trump, and when he didn’t get it, he became a constant presence at the White House. McMaster reportedly made it a rule that he needed to be present when Giuliani was speaking to Trump, fearing the former New York City mayor could speak on behalf of foreign powers.

The book also claims that Trump rejected Haley as a running partner, taking issue with her appearance and, more specifically, skin tone.

“Some of these stories are so unbelievable, it’s amazing that they happened,” Glasser noted after Brianna Keilar brought up the running mate story at the end of their interview on the book. Trump also reportedly mocked the look of other women in politics, including Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

According to Glasser, Trump’s comments about Haley, a possible 2024 candidate, were made to then-White House Chief of Staff John Kelley. When Haley’s name was offered to Trump as a possible running mate, Trump dismissed the idea and said, “this doesn’t look good for me,” referencing Haley’s darker complexion.

“Trump was very motivated and talked often about appearances and in particular had a habit of making derogatory remarks about women,” Glasser said.

Watch on CNN

