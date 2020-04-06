President Donald Trump kicked off the new week by repeatedly praising Fox News contributor Gayle Trotter for bashing the media coverage of his coronavirus response and White House press briefings.

“Thank you Gayle. I only wish the public could fully understand how corrupt & dishonest so much of our Lamestream Media is,” Trump wrote in response to a tweet from Trotter claiming the media is at “war” with the president.

“My Press Conferences are vital. They are reaching millions of people that are not being told the truth, & haven’t been for years (Witch-Hunts, Fake News)!” he added.

Thank you Gayle. I only wish the public could fully understand how corrupt & dishonest so much of our Lamestream Media is. My Press Conferences are vital. They are reaching millions of people that are not being told the truth, & haven’t been for years (Witch-Hunts, Fake News)! https://t.co/DN4DDoHPtu — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 6, 2020

Here’s another tweet where Trump quoted Trotter — though lacking a bit in context.

.@gayletrotter “To this day the establishment media have not admitted that they were wrong and the President was right.” @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 6, 2020

Trump’s interest in Trotter emanated from her appearance Sunday with Fox News host Howard Kurtz on MediaBuzz. Trotter, a conservative pundit, was asked about media criticism of Trump spreading false information passing blame to others throughout the pandemic. She responded that “the establishment media has not admitted that they were wrong and the president was right” on how to deal with it.

Other comments from Trotter on MediaBuzz got Trump’s attention, including one in which she criticized PBS reporter Yamiche Alcindor, who was berated by the president for her questioning last week:

A very biased “journalist”. https://t.co/4jN4LW63FV — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 5, 2020

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]