Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA), the newly announced running mate of presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, attacked President Donald Trump for pushing “miracle cures [for Covid-19] he saw on Fox News” and compared his coronavirus response to Barack Obama’s response of the Ebola outbreak in 2014.

“Six years ago, in fact, we had a different health crisis,” Harris said. “It was called Ebola. We all remember that pandemic. But you know what happened then? Barack Obama and Joe Biden did their job. Only two people in the United States died. Two. That’s what’s called leadership. But compare that to the moment we find ourselves in now. When other countries are following the science, trump pushed miracle cures he saw on Fox News. While other countries were flattening the curve, he said the virus would poof just go away ‘like a miracle.'”

“This virus has impacted almost every country,” Harris continued. “But there’s a reason it has hit America worse than any other advanced nation. It’s because of Trump’s failures to take it seriously from the start.”

In 2014, the World Health Organization classified Ebola as an outbreak, not a pandemic like Covid-19, and declared it as a “public health emergency of international concern.” The outbreak of virus, which killed over 10,000 people in West Africa, was declared over in 2016. There was 11 Ebola cases in the United States resulting in two deaths.

Harris moved on during his first speech as Biden’s running mate and began ripping Trump for his willingness to re-open schools before blaming Trump for ruining the “longest economic expansion in history.”

“Trump is also the reason millions of Americans are now unemployed,” Harris said. “He inherited the longest economic expansion in history from Barack Obama and Joe Biden. And then like everything else he inherited, he ran it straight into the ground. Because of Trump’s failures in leadership, our economy has taken one of the biggest hits out of all the major industrialized nations with an unemployment rate that has tripled as of today. This is what happens when we elect a guy who just isn’t up for the job.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

