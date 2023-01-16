Trump Sounds Like a ‘Jack*ss’ Over Mail-In Ballot Hypocrisy, Caught In ‘Repeated Lies Throughout’ Deposition: MSNBC Hosts

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace pulled no punches on Monday while reading excerpts of former President Donald Trump’s deposition in the E. Jean Carroll defamation case.

Carroll, a prominent writer and media figure, accused Trump of sexual assault in 2020 and is now suing him. A federal judge recently unsealed parts of Trump’s October deposition in the case.

To begin the discussion, Wallace read an excerpt from the deposition on her MSNBC show Deadline: White House:

Trump: It’s a big, fat hoax. She is a liar and she’s a sick person, in my opinion. Really sick. Something wrong with her?

E. Jean Carol’s attorney: Okay. In addition to the Russia hoax, the Ukraine hoax. Isn’t it true that you also referred to the use of mail in ballots as a hoax?

Trump: Yeah, I do. Sure I do. I think they’re very dishonest mail in ballots, very dishonest.

E. Jean Carol’s attorney: And isn’t it true that you yourself have voted by mail? Trump’s Attorney: Objection.

Trump I do. I do.

“Other than making him sound like a jackass, what is the legal significance of that?” Wallace then asked lawyer and MSNBC host Katie Phang.

“The legal significance is he steps in it over and over again. And more importantly, later on in his deposition, Nicolle, he basically denies flat out that he’s ever touched a woman and any part of her body. Specifically, it’s deny he touching a woman on her breast or buttocks or any other sexual part without her consent. He says no under oath,” Phang replied.

“You and I both know, the whole world knows that on that Access Hollywood tape, he boasted about he would grab them by the blank and he could do it when you’re a star. I mean, he’s caught in repeated lies throughout this court course of this sworn videotaped deposition,” Phang adds.

“We all think and we all know his credibility is suspect. But when it comes to the particular facts of this case, the more that you are painted as a liar, the more that you are a liar and a jury is going to determine that. And it’s ridiculous that he wants to call E. Jean a liar when the facts militate towards the truth, which is what she said as it happened,” she concluded.

Watch the full clip above via MSNBC

