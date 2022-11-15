Trump Spokesperson Claims Not Airing His Speech Violates the Constitution: ‘We Do Not Have the First Amendment’

A spokeswoman for former President Donald Trump said news networks that do not air his primetime speech on Tuesday night will be violating the First Amendment.

Appearing on Steve Bannon’s War Room on Right Side Broadcasting Network, Liz Harrington blasted the mainstream media while standing in a large event hall at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. The president said he will make a “very big announcement,” with most people expecting him to declare himself a 2024 presidential candidate.

“They don’t want the American people to hear directly from the biggest leader of the greatest political movement in our history,” Harrington said. “So, I do suspect they’ll try to censor and cut away. However, the people are anxious to hear from him. So, they will go right around the major networks in they do indeed cut away.”

Harrington then claimed that merely ignoring Trump’s address is a violation of the constitutional right to free speech.

“That’s what you have to do now,” she added. “We do not have the First Amendment. It’s under attack.”

Private entities such as news networks can’t violate the First Amendment, which protects against government restriction of speech. Moreover, a network opting not to cover an event is not engaged in censorship, as Harrington claims.

Censorship refers to the active suppression of speech – typically by a government entity – and that is not what’s happening here.

Trump is expected to announce his candidacy at a time when his support is perhaps at its lowest among Republicans. Several of his handpicked candidates lost key races in swing states such as Arizona, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. The GOP underperformed its own expectations, as Republicans failed to retake the Senate and will have only a slight majority in the House.

Watch above via Right Side Broadcasting Network.

