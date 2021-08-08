Trump Spox Attacks Fox News for Editing Election Lie Out of Trump Interview With Dan Bongino on YouTube

Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington went on the attack against Fox News after finding that they edited former President Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated election claims out of an interview he gave to the network.

Trump gave an interview to Fox’s Dan Bongino on Saturday night, where he declared a false victory, railed against Democrats, went into a bizarre hypothetical, and generally stormed through a myriad of other topics. As Trump claimed at one point that he was being politically persecuted by prosecutors in New York, he switched gears by once again claiming the 2020 election was “fake” and corrupted by voter fraud.

Here’s a transcript from that segment of the interview — note Trump’s bolded, false claims.

It’s a disgrace what’s happening, and I don’t think the country’s gonna stand for much longer, they are disgusted. You have a fake election, you have an election with voter abuse and voter fraud like nobody’s ever seen before, and based on that, and based on what happened, they are destroying our country, whether its at the border, whether its on crime, and plenty of instances, including military.

Enter Harrington, a former Republican National Committee spokeswoman with a history of pushing Trump’s attempts to delegitimize the election. She got on Twitter to accuse Fox of censorship, saying “EDITED and CHANGED what President Trump said.”

Harrington was referring to the version of the Unfiltered interview that Fox posted to YouTube. This version has a noticeable jump-cut in Trump’s comments that leaves out his election lies.

Here’s the edited transcript:

It’s a disgrace what’s happening, and I don’t think the country’s gonna stand for much longer, they are disgusted. They are destroying our country, whether its at the border, whether its on crime, and plenty of instances, including military.

“This is just as bad as Big Tech,” Harrington continued in her Twitter thread. “They are putting President Trump’s honest statement, and the concerns of tens of millions of Americans, down the Memory Hole. I guess it’s FILTERED after all, @dbongino.”

Harrington’s thread eventually got Bongino’s attention, for he tweeted a statement claiming he didn’t know the YouTube interview was edited, and said, “I’m looking into this right now.”

Harrington later posted an amended version of her thread where she left out Bongino in her final tweet.

This is just as bad as Big Tech. They are putting President Trump’s honest statement, and the concerns of tens of millions of Americans, down the Memory Hole. — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) August 8, 2021

For months, Fox News has been dealing with lawsuits over the rhetoric on some programs about the 2020 election’s integrity. Fox News has aired fact checks of Trump’s claims before, and more recently, Mike Lindell pulled MyPillow ads from Fox News because, he claimed, they would not amplify his election conspiracy theories. Fox News has objected to the claims in the lawsuits and has filed motions to dismiss.

