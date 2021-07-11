During Donald Trump’s CPAC Speech, Fox News Adds Disclaimer That ‘Voting Systems Companies Have Denied’ His Election Fraud Claims

During Donald Trump‘s CPAC speech on Sunday, Fox News added a disclaimer that “voting system companies have denied the various allegations made by President Trump and his counsel regarding the 2020 election.” The chyron appeared after Trump started talking about how many votes he received.

Trump claimed the “witch hunts” started when he announced his presidential campaign because he “put America first, all because of MAGA.”

“And now, it’s also because I got more votes — 75 million — than anybody in the history of the presidency, and far more than Clinton, far more than Obama, and a record 12 million more than 2016,” he said. “Think of it, in the history usually they go down a little bit second term and they win, but they go down a little bit.”

He continued: “I was told by a great pollster, really somebody great, John McLaughlin, ‘Sir, you got 63 million votes if you get it up to 64 or 65, nobody can beat you. Can’t lose.’ Thank you, John, very much. I got it to 75 and I lost, in quotes, ‘I lost.’ It’s a disgrace.”

Trump went on to say he did better on election night “than they ever thought in their wildest imagination” and is now leading in the polls against Vice President Kamala Harris.

Fox’s chyron reiterating that Trump’s claim that he won the election is untrue then popped up and stayed for 38 seconds (although Trump did not discuss the 2020 election any further during that time).

The network currently faces a $1.6 billion defamation suit from Dominion Voting Systems (that Fox has asked to be dismissed) for their role in promoting baseless election fraud claims. Another voting systems company, Smartmatic, also filed a $2.7 billion defamation suit against Fox News earlier this year. Back in December 2020, Fox News aired a fact-check rescinding comments made by some of their on-air personalities on shows hosted by Lou Dobbs, Judge Jeanine Pirro, and Maria Bartiromo.

“Not a lot of people think that Joe is going to be running but you never know,” Trump said. “It’s a strange world, and everyone else is going to run on the radical left whether it’s on the Democrat side or the Re—I love my Republicans, but we’re really kicking their ass too, but we love them.”

He added, “We like it because they’re friends of ours, right? So it’s okay. I think we can say that affectionately.”

