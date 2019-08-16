Trump Supporter the President Called Fat Gorges Himself on the Criticism: ‘I Love The Guy’

President Donald Trump mocked what he thought was a protester for being “overweight,” but it turns out the man is a Trump fan named Frank Dawson, and when Fox News interviewed him after the rally, Dawson said he still loves his president.

At Thursday night’s rally in New Hampshire, Trump responded to a disruption from protesters by saying “That guy has a serious weight problem. Go home, start exercising!”

But as noted by journalists in attendance, the protesters were on the thin side, while the man Trump mocked was actually a supporter of his.

Fox News’ Griff Jenkins caught up with the man after the rally for an interview that was broadcast on Friday morning’s edition of Fox & Friends.

According to Jenkins, Dawson is a retired Navy veteran with “31 years in law enforcement,” and at the top of their interview, Dawson confirmed Trump had directed the insult at him.

“Turns out, he was talking to you,” Jenkins said, apparently interviewing Dawson from a sports bar in The Phantom Zone.

“He was, because he didn’t see me rip the signs away from those three people that were sitting near us, and they were trying to cause a ruckus,” Dawson said, going on to add that “it wasn’t going to happen beside me because I’m trying to listen to my president.”

“But I think he thought I was part of it, but I wasn’t, I was the good part of it,” Dawson said.

He concluded by telling Jenkins “Everything’s good, I love the guy, he’s the best thing that ever happened to this country.”

Dawson commendably passed on the opportunity to respond to Trump in kind, noticeably not saying I’m not saying Trump is fat, but he tried to put Buffalo sauce on the West Wing, or Trump is so fat, he has to fly around on Air Force 5, or I’m not saying Trump is fat, but his suits aren’t tailored, they’re gerrymandered.

Watch the clip above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com