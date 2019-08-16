Pete Buttigieg Rejected Style Advice From Tom Ford

Turns out American fashion designer and film director Tom Ford is a bit of a news junkie. According to a lengthy new profile in Vogue, Ford is an “addict” of CNN and MSNBC, which he apparently watches from the treadmill of his London home.

Like any good news junkie, he’s picked a horse in the 2020 presidential race: Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, of whom Ford is a “huge fan,” Vogue writes. He’s so much of a fan that he even offered to lend his sartorial expertise to the Midwestern presidential candidate.

Ford met Buttigieg at a small lunch early on in his candidacy, per Vogue, and thought the sub-six-foot mayor’s suits were too baggy, therefore making him appear smaller. Following the lunch, Ford texted Buttigieg’s husband Chasten and offered to help the campaign with styling. Unfortunately for the Venn diagram of people who adore small town mayors as much as they love a rakish peak lapel, Team Buttigieg turned Mr. Ford down.

The Texas-born designer was understanding.

“Obviously he can’t wear my clothes,” Ford told Vogue. “They’re too expensive, they’re wrong, they’re not made in America. And besides, whatever he’s doing is working. So does anyone need to fuck with it?”

