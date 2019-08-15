During a 2020 reelection rally in New Hampshire, President Donald Trump mistook one of his large adult supporters for (actually thin) protesters being escorted out and then mocked his appearance: “That guy has a serious weight problem. Go home, start exercising!”

Breaking away from the rally as the protesters were led out, Fox News’ Martha MacCallum could be heard chuckling on air as Trump made fun of someone’s weight. “An insult for somebody who was just taken out of there, a protester,” she said.

But according to one on-scene reporter, the president had directed his cutting remarks toward the wrong person.

Trump criticizes a protester in NH as having a “serious weight problem.” “Go home. Start exercising.” (But the three protesters escorted out were thin. The Trump fan who alerted security was a big, broad-shouldered guy.) pic.twitter.com/0hz4np9a1T — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) August 16, 2019

It’s hard to see from the video but it seems possible Trump made fun of the weight of one of his supporters the security crew, rather than a protester.

Ooops.

Watch video above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com