In a new interview with Fox News, President Donald Trump started an answer about the concerns of ongoing lockdowns by swiping at “a certain comedian,” presumably referring to one of the late night TV hosts who has been doing shows quarantined from home.

Dr. Marc Siegel said he’s disturbed about the physical and mental toll of lockdowns and asked about governors considering further lockdowns.

Trump remarked “you can almost see it on television” before saying this:

“I’ve watched some of these guys. I watched — well, I won’t say because it’s not someone I have a lot of liking or respect for — but a certain comedian that’s been locked in his house for a long period of time. And he’s like withered away, he’s lost the whole deal. He’s lost the wit, he’s lost so much. I almost would like to use him as an example, but you can use more than just him. It’s hurting people. These lockdowns are hurting people.”

