At Sunday’s press briefing, President Donald Trump got testy with PBS White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor for her “threatening” question citing comments he made about ventilators last week.

Alcindor asked the president a question again at Monday’s coronavirus task force about the rate of testing per capita in the U.S. compared to other nations like South Korea.

The president defended the testing done in the U.S. thus far, saying “we have done more tests by far than any other country in the world” and claimed that testing in the U.S. “is also better than any country in the world.”

“So rather than asking a question like that, you should congratulate the people that have done this testing,” he said, “because we inherited this administration, inherited a broken system, a system that was obsolete. A system that didn’t work. It was okay for a tiny, small group of people but once you got beyond that, it didn’t work.”

He again told Alcindor, “You should be saying congratulations instead of asking a really snarky question because I know exactly what you mean by that. You should be saying congratulations to the men and women who have done this job, who have inherited a broken testing system and who have made it great. And if you don’t say it, I’ll say it. I want to congratulate all of the people. You have done a fantastic job.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

