Trump Tells Fox News He Was ‘Surprised’ by Biden’s Booster Shoutout During Omicron Address: Should Help ‘Process of Healing’

Donald Trump appears to be grateful that his successor, President Joe Biden, publicly gave him kudos for getting fully vaccinated and boosted for Covid.

As Biden addressed the spread of Omicron around the country on Tuesday, he acknowledged that Trump — along with former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly — publicly disclosed that both of them have been triple-vaccinated for the coronavirus. Biden also offered a measure of credit for the development of vaccines under Operation Warp Speed, and he folded Trump’s announcement into his own call for more of the country to fulfill their “patriotic duty” by getting inoculated.

“It may be one of the few things he and I agree on,” Biden said on Trump’s announcement. “People with booster shots are highly protected. Join them. Join us.”

Fox News reached out to Trump for his reaction to the speech, and the former president said he was “a little bit surprised” by Biden’s acknowledgment.

“I’m very appreciative of that — I was surprised to hear it,” Trump said. “I think it was a terrific thing, and I think it makes a lot of people happy…I think he did something very good. You know, it has to be a process of healing in this country, and that will help a lot.”

Trump’s admittance to getting the booster has been a welcome development in multiple sectors of the media, and even though he has his own machinations behind his new stance, political observers have recommended that Biden use the news to help himself sell vaccines to the public.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com