Trump ‘Terrified of Maggie Haberman’s Book’, Says Former WH Communications Director

Even though Donald Trump didn’t waste any time attacking the upcoming book from Maggie Haberman, former White House communications director Alyssa Farah says the ex-president is “terrified” by what the New York Times reporter may reveal about him.

Farah was guest co-hosting The View on Thursday, where the panel had a laugh about the newly-released preview of Haberman’s Trump book: Confidence Man.

As the former president’s alleged mishandling of classified White House documents has drawn a great deal of media focus, Haberman reported that White House staffers occasionally found wads of printed paper clogging a toilet, because Trump had supposedly attempted to flush them.

Trump has denied the story, calling it “categorically untrue and simply made up by a reporter in order to get publicity for a mostly fictitious book.”

When Farah was asked if she ever saw Trump do this while she worked for him, she answered “Thank heavens I never saw his bathroom. I did not see him flush anything.” However, she did confirm that she saw Trump ripping up documents that the staffers would later tape back together, which raises possible complications under the Presidential Records Act.

“What’s interesting to me is I’m, like, what would be on those documents that you would be, like, ‘this has to go down the toilet?'” Farah wondered. “That’s the question I think we’re all dying to know the answer to.”

The conversation went on with a debate about whether Trump’s alleged document-flushing is comparable to Hillary Clinton’s email scandal. Farah was of the opinion Clinton’s actions were “wrong,” but Trump went “a step further” by reportedly trying to send documents down the toilet.

After a flurry of bathroom jokes in connection to the news, Farah said she still speaks with people in Trumpworld, and added, “the former president is terrified of Maggie Haberman’s book.” She predicted there is “more to come from Haberman” and that Trump is “scared” of what she may say after how extensively she has covered him.

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com