Trump Touts Black Support Before Before Mocking Van Jones and Al Sharpton at Rally

President Donald Trump touted his black support at his rally Friday night in North Charleston, South Carolina, while mocking CNN’s Van Jones and MSNBC’s Al Sharpton.

Touting criminal justice reform, Trump re-told a story that has been fact-checked and deemed false.

“And I passed criminal justice reform to give former prisoners a second chance at life. That is a big deal,” Trump began.

Trump continued, “This could not have been done by anyone but the Republican Party. They came to me, a group of people, and they wanted criminal justice reform. I was not sure about the issue, but we had a lot of great Republicans very much in favor of it, including people that are here today.”

“I started studying the issue and criminal justice reform; you saw Alice Johnson come out of prison. 22 years. She had another 20 years left – for a phone call. A great woman, but we have many people coming out that should not be there anywhere near those terms, not for those terms.'”

“But they came to see me, a group of people…Van Jones came up, oh, thank you, sir. They needed four senators…They needed help. I called everybody,” Trump riffed.

“They needed four senators, maybe five, and help with some of the ones not moving in the right direction, and I gave it to them and got it, and it was not easy. And we have criminal justice reform.”

Trump then ripped into CNN’s Van Jones regarding criminal justice reform after touting historical success with black voters.

“Van Jones wants to take everyone for criminal justice reform. I called our great First Lady and said darling, please take a look. It will be nice.”

“Previous presidents could not even think about doing it, and they tried. So he gets up and starts by saying, I want to thank the Reverend Al Sharpton,” Trump continued.

Then the crowd began booing directed at the mention of Sharpton.

“I knew Al when he was very heavy. He looks better when he was heavy; it’s true… Looked much better when he was heavy. I have to tell him. Because I know him very well, he would admit that has a lot of respect for your president, but he can’t admit it on television. He says I want to thank the Reverend Al Sharpton. Name after name of people that I have never heard of,” Trump riffed.

“My wife said, are they going to think about you?… I said, darling, of course. He is saving me until the end. This is true.”

“I said he is saving me until the end. It will be an honor to be recognized because I do not get enough publicity. I need a little bit more. He got to the end, and he did not say it,” Trump stated.

“Then he said I have one more thing to say: we must get out this year and fight and vote against this president of the United States. Can you believe it?”

“True story. Van Jones… So I was a little embarrassed in front of our great First Lady, but I will live through it somehow,” Trump concluded.

As CNN’s Daniel Dale notes, Trump previously espoused the same story, which he insists is a “true story.”

This entire long Van Jones story, which Trump just concluded by insisting it is “a true story,” is imaginary. Here’s my fact check of a previous version. https://t.co/rzeV9Kov88 https://t.co/DoEeVGxKvH — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) February 29, 2020

The speech fact-checked by CNN notes that Jones continually gives credit to Trump, and he never praised Sharpton on his program.

You can watch above, via C-SPAN.

