Greg Gutfeld threw shade at his former longtime Fox News colleague and soon-to-be former CNN+ host Chris Wallace for the second day in a row on The Five.

But this time, he had an assist from Tucker Carlson.

Gutfeld clearly enjoyed himself on Thursday by swiping at Wallace in every segment of the show. Earlier that day, CNN announced it will be closing down streaming service CNN+ just a month after launching. For his part, Carlson also dinged Wallace on Thursday night.

Carlson appeared on The Five to promote an episode from his Originals series.

“Hey Tucker, I’ve got two questions for you,” Gutfeld said, “Number one, quite obviously you’re on Fox Nation. This is a special. Fox Nation is a streaming success. Now that CNN+ is defunct, has Fox Nation considered rehiring Chris Wallace for Fox Nation? We could probably get him at a discount. And I’ve seen that he interviews a lot of very interesting people?”

Carlson replied, “We had a meeting about it this morning in my office.”

“Oh really?” said Gutfeld.

“I was like, no. He just failed! And then one of my producers goes, ‘You know, he’s Mike Wallace’s son.'”

Gutfeld laughed and moved on.

On Thursday’s show, Carlson hosted Charlie Gasparino to discuss the demise of CNN+. During the segment, a chyron appeared that read, “Nobody signed up to watch Mike Wallace’s son.”

Gasparino said of Wallace, “I’m sure he’s very good at his job. I don’t watch him much. I didn’t watch him much when he was on our network.”

“I’m with you, man,” Carlson replied.

