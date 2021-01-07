Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity Both Stand Up for Olive Garden After Anderson Cooper Takes Oblique Shot at Restaurant
“Last night, fake Jake’s [Tapper] colleague, the ever-so prestigious Anderson Cooper had his own grievances,” Hannity said, not hiding his sarcasm. “According to Anderson, the real horror from yesterday’s chaos is that some of the pro-Trump protesters will go back and celebrate at an Olive Garden and to spend the night at a Holiday Inn.”
The Fox News host then revealed that he “happen[s] to love the Olive Garden.”
“But I guess a Vanderbilt wouldn’t know that,” Hannity snarkily added, taking a shot at Cooper’s iconic family name.
“There’s nothing wrong with being a Vanderbilt, but there is nothing wrong with Olive Garden,” Hannity continued, and then proceeded to give almost a full 30-second plug for the restaurant. “I like their salad, unlimited garlic breadsticks, they are phenomenal, some nights you get unlimited pasta. And they got these hot, donut-like things that you put chocolate sauce or caramel on, really great!”
Hannity’s colleague Tucker Carlson also took some swings aimed at Cooper’s Olive Garden reference on Thursday night.
“My producer just said we got it for the whole staff today. I just can’t handle it, it’s too much bread I would eat it all” Carlson quickly said, before cackling. “But I am pro-Olive Garden.”
