Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity both made a point of standing up for Olive Garden, the iconic Italian restaurant, as part of a primetime cable news beef with CNN host Anderson Cooper , who obliquely poked fun at the franchise on Wednesday night as a likely landing spot for pro-Trump Capitol vigilantes heading back to their hometowns.

“Last night, fake Jake’s [Tapper] colleague, the ever-so prestigious Anderson Cooper had his own grievances,” Hannity said, not hiding his sarcasm. “According to Anderson, the real horror from yesterday’s chaos is that some of the pro-Trump protesters will go back and celebrate at an Olive Garden and to spend the night at a Holiday Inn.”

The Fox News host then revealed that he “happen[s] to love the Olive Garden.”

“But I guess a Vanderbilt wouldn’t know that,” Hannity snarkily added, taking a shot at Cooper’s iconic family name.

“There’s nothing wrong with being a Vanderbilt, but there is nothing wrong with Olive Garden,” Hannity continued, and then proceeded to give almost a full 30-second plug for the restaurant. “I like their salad, unlimited garlic breadsticks, they are phenomenal, some nights you get unlimited pasta. And they got these hot, donut-like things that you put chocolate sauce or caramel on, really great!”