Fox News’ Tucker Carlson took what appeared very much to be a thinly veiled swipe at Chris Wallace on Wednesday night.

The bit of televised cattiness seemed to be in response to remarks that the Fox News Sunday anchor made about the network’s “opinion people” earlier in the day.

Speaking to Shepard Smith, Wallace said this about Fox News “opinion people” and facts: “And [there are] some opinion people, some opinion people who appear on this network, who may be pushing a political agenda. But, you know, we have to deal in facts.”

Carlson did not mention Wallace by name, but he said, “The Mueller Report is out, but the partisan press is still obsessed with revisiting Barr’s summary of the Mueller Report. That’s not an opinion, that’s a fact. We will have more facts, after the break.”

And it was not the only time. Earlier in the show, Carlson also slammed the “partisans” on cable before once again saying “fact, not opinion.”

“You don’t need Bill Barr’s help, his summary is irrelevant,” Carlson said. “Now our partisans on cable TV are pretending otherwise. Let’s be very clear, what they are giving you his opinion. It’s not fact and they should be honest about that. The Barr letter means nothing. Again, that is fact, not opinion. So what was the point of today’s hearings?”

Carlson wasn’t the only one who appeared to pan Wallace. In a direct jab on Twitter, Fox News host Mark Levin told Wallace, “you make no sense at all.”

Actually, you make no sense at all. That’s a fact. https://t.co/DIGoBJxNdl — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) May 1, 2019

