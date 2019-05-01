Joe Biden Calls on AG Barr to Resign: He’s Lost the ‘Confidence of the American People’

Top 2020 Democratic contender Joe Biden is calling for Attorney General William Barr to resign.

Biden’s comments were made to reporters on Wednesday night.

“Should Barr resign?” a reporter is heard asking from the mass of cameras.

“I think he’s lost the confidence of the American people,” Biden replied. “I think he should.”

The reporter then tried to ask a follow-up but Biden declined.

Watch below, via CBS reporter Bo Erickson.

[Photo via Getty Images]

