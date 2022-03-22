Tucker Carlson Approvingly Reads Tweet from Troll Account, Calls It ‘Genius’

Tucker Carlson peculiarly read a tweet from an anonymous troll account on Twitter with a theory about global politics and corruption on Tuesday.

Carlson did not explain why he chose to amplify the account, but he did call it “genius.”

On Tucker Carlson Tonight, the host ripped into Bloomberg for publishing a wildly out of touch op-ed telling lower income Americans how to cope with inflation.

“Well, there are still geniuses in this country, and some of them post anonymously on Twitter,” Carlson said. “Here’s what one said.”

He then read a post from the account @BLCKD_COM_PlLLD:

You’re watching a master level ponzi scheme. 2020 crash gets laundered through covid bailouts. Covid bailouts laundered through inflation. Inflation laundered through war in ukraine. The war and its effects on the globe will be laundered through climate change. The perps walk.

Carlson commented, “Man, is that true.

The account, which right now uses the name Class Redux Killa, brags roughly 20,000 followers, and the original tweet reads just as Carlson explained:

Youre watching a master level ponzi scheme. 2020 crash gets laundered through covid bailouts. Covid bailouts laundered through inflation. Inflation laundered through war in ukraine. The war and its effects on the globe will be laundered through climate change. The perps walk. — Class Redux Killa (@BLCKD_COM_PlLLD) March 19, 2022

However, Fox News appeared to add correct punctuation in a graphic displaying the tweet. The author’s “Youre” became “You’re.”

Whoever is running it noticed the shoutout from Carlson.

Bro wtf lol https://t.co/e29mNJ0J7I — Class Redux Killa (@BLCKD_COM_PlLLD) March 23, 2022

Well really its a play on words of sorts regarding a popular interracial porn site and the concept of “blackpilling”… pic.twitter.com/0rgJlEY7t9 — Class Redux Killa (@BLCKD_COM_PlLLD) March 23, 2022

The @BLCKD_COM_PlLLD account’s profile image is a stock photo of a bearded man with an African kente hat photoshopped onto his head.

@BLCKD_COM_PlLLD pointed out after the Carlson segment that the Twitter handle is borrowed from a porn website.

Do they know my name is a porn site lmao — Class Redux Killa (@BLCKD_COM_PlLLD) March 23, 2022

This isn’t first time Carlson has approvingly read tweets from anonymous accounts. Last July, he spent seven minutes reading a thread explaining why Trump followers think the 2020 election was rigged.

Watch above, via Fox News.

