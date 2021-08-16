Tucker Carlson Blames ‘Radical Gender Politics’ for Contributing to US Failure in Afghanistan

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson suggested on Monday night that one of the reasons the United States lost in Afghanistan was because of gender politics.

He told viewers, “For decades, left-wing academics in the U.S. have used the developing world as a laboratory to test their theories about how societies ought to be ordered but aren’t.”

He specifically pointed to the U.S. “export[ing] academic feminism to Afghanistan.”

Carlson brought up affirmative action and “gender quotas” to say U.S. officials “kept pushing radical gender politics anyway because they could because they were in charge of these stone-age people they were going to educate.”

Minutes later he said what happened in the end was that Afghanistan “firmly rejected what our leaders were selling it over 20 years”:

It turns out that the people of Afghanistan don’t actually want gender studies symposia. They didn’t actually buy the idea that men can become pregnant. They thought that was ridiculous. They don’t hate their own masculinity. They don’t think it’s toxic, they like the patriarchy, some of their women like it too, so now they’re getting it all back. So maybe it’s possible that we failed in Afghanistan because the entire neoliberal program is grotesque.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

