Tucker Carlson Blasts Fox News Contributor Ben Domenech as a ‘Moron’ and a ‘Buffoon’ for His Speakership Take

Fox News host Tucker Carlson called Fox News contributor Ben Domenech a “buffoon” and a member of “the moron community” for his take on the speakership race.

The House of Representatives has failed to elect a speaker on 11 consecutive ballots over three days, as 20 Republicans refuse to back Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who can only afford four defections from his 222-member conference.

Carlson stated media has overblown the drama by portraying it as disastrous.

“This is what democracy looks like when you get up close,” he told viewers on Thursday night. “I want one thing, you want another thing. We schedule a vote to see who gets it, or in this case 11 votes, but whatever. But how is that disaster? Well, it’s not a disaster. It’s how the system is supposed to work. But don’t tell the moron community that.”

Carlson played a montage of pundits reacting to the speakership fight. The clips featured the likes of Joy Reid, Nicolle Wallace, and others, including Domenech.

During an appearance on Fox Business Network earlier in the day, Domenech likened the situation to a “terrorist standoff.”

“The way that they’ve gone about trying to achieve these demands has resulted in essentially this terrorist standoff between them and the overwhelming majority of people in their conference,” he said of the holdouts.

“They’re so excitable,” Carlson reacted. He then critiqued each of the pundits featured in the montage before finally getting to Domenech.

“Then another one of the buffoons in the clip you just saw went further and called the whole thing terrorism, which is the remorseless use of violence against a civilian population to effect a political goal,” Carlson said.

Domenech is hardly alone among Fox News personalities in viewing the speakership drama negatively. On Thursday, Jeanine Pirro said on The Five that the anti-McCarthy holdouts are “egomaniacs.”

Meanwhile, on Wednesday night, Sean Hannity clashed with Lauren Boebert over her opposition to McCarthy.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com