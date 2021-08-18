Tucker Carlson Calls Ilhan Omar ‘Living Proof That We Are Not Very Good at Resettling Refugees’: ‘She Became Worse’ Here

Tucker Carlson ended his Wednesday night monologue on Afghan refugees by going after Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.

On Tuesday Omar called out the “hateful rhetoric” from Carlson and Laura Ingraham objecting to the U.S. welcoming refugees from Afghanistan, and remarked on MSNBC, “I know what it’s like to be a child in a family scrambling for safety in a war-torn country.”

Carlson showed part of her remarks before saying this:

So the obvious response to that is to attack poor Ilhan Omar, but we’re not going to do that. The truth is this is our fault. She is our fault. Ilhan Omar is living proof that we are not very good at resettling refugees. She was saved from a refugee camp in Kenya by a child by the kindness and generosity of America, and yet she has grown to hate America and the people who live here. Where did she learn those attitudes? Well, of course, in college. Our colleges. We taught her to hate our country. She became worse after she got here.

He has made similar comments personally attacking the Minnesota congresswoman over the past few years. In 2019 Carlson called her a “living fire alarm” and “living proof that the way we practice immigration has become dangerous to this country.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

