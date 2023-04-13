Tucker Carlson Claims ‘American Soldiers Are Fighting Russian Soldiers’ After Fox News Reports That’s Not Actually Happening

Fox News host Tucker Carlson seized on leaked intelligence about the war in Ukraine to claim the United States is currently engaged in a hot war with Russia.

His remarks came after his own network reported this is not happening.

On Thursday, the FBI arrested a 21-year-old Air National Guardsman for allegedly leaking intelligence documents online regarding Russia’s war in Ukraine, where the U.S. and its allies have been sending arms and other aid.

The material shows that U.S. soldiers are present in Ukraine, but White House spokesman John Kirby said the service members are there as part of an embassy defense attaché.

On Thursday night, Fox News White House Correspondent Jacqui Heinrich tweeted a fact check of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who implied U.S. troops are “on the ground” and fighting.

“US troops are not fighting in Ukraine,” Heinrich wrote. “NSC’s John Kirby tells Fox there is a small military presence at the Embassy in conjunction with the Defense Attaché’s office working on accountability of material – not providing battlefield support.”

Elsewhere, Fox News reporters Peter Doocy and Greg Norman also relayed Kirby’s remarks denying U.S. soldiers are on the battlefield in Ukraine.

But soon after, Carlson claimed the opposite, telling viewers that U.S. soldiers are fighting Russians on Ukraine’s behalf. Citing the leaked documents, he alleged they show the U.S. is at war.

“Briefing slides prepared by the U.S. government began to show up among other places on Twitter,” he said. “And the slides show that this is in fact not Ukraine’s war. It’s our war. The United States is a direct combatant in a war against Russia. As we speak, American soldiers are fighting Russian soldiers.”

Carlson went on to say the U.S. government is committing “a crime.”

“And yet, this war has never been formally declared,” he added. “It has not been authorized by Congress. And for that reason, this war is a violation of American law. It is a crime.”

It’s not the first time a tweet from Heinrich contradicted a favored narrative of Carlson’s.

Famously, a fact check she conducted about claims of fraud in the 2020 election drew the host’s ire.

“Please get her fired,” Carlson wrote in response to fellow hosts Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham on a group text chain. “Seriously… What the fuck?”

Watch above via Fox News.

