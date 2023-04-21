Tucker Carlson Claims Biden Has Been ‘Getting Black People to Sell More Weed in the Cities’

Tucker Carlson blasted the Biden administration over a controversial plan to allow homebuyers with riskier credit histories to receive mortgage rates lower than those with less risky ones. In doing so, he claimed President Joe Biden’s only job training program for Black people has been to encourage them to sell marijuana.

The Fox News host claimed there’s “no data” showing that racism factors into home appraisals despite studies and settled lawsuits indicating otherwise.

Carlson took Vice President Kamala Harris to task, airing a clip of her discussing the issue.

“The home appraisal workforce is one of the least diverse in our nation,” she said in a speech last year. “Less than five percent of home appraisers in America are people of color. This lack of diversity can introduce both conscious and unconscious biases. That makes home appraisals less accurate and less fair. Our administration will now require those who conduct appraisals for federal programs must take part in anti-bias, fair housing, and fair lending training.”

The Fox News host mocked her comments before claiming the Biden administration is encouraging Black people to sell marijuana.

“If you wanted more Black home appraisers why wouldn’t you start a program to train them?” he said. “No. The only job training program this administration has gotten behind in two and a half years is getting Black people to sell more weed in the cities. Literally!” We’re legalizing weed and making sure the weed dispensaries have African American owners.”

He reiterated his claim that there is “zero evidence” that home appraisals are racist.

“That’s a slur against home appraisers, by the way,” Carlson said. “Why do they deserve this abuse? Well, they don’t. They’re not hurting anyone. They are accountant types!”

Watch above via Fox News.

