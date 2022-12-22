Tucker Carlson Claims Lindsey Graham’s ‘Personal Life’ Explains His Support for Ukraine: ‘Something’s Going on There’

Tucker Carlson claimed that the “personal life” of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) – a bachelor – explains why he wants the United States to continue sending aid to Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

On Wednesday, Graham said on Fox News he supports strong measures to assist Ukraine and predicted the war will not end until “somebody in Russia take[s] Putin out.”

Graham’s remarks came hours before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed a joint session of Congress and asked for more aid. After the speech, Carlson slammed the president and said he dresses like a “Ukrainian strip club manager.”

Carlson addressed the senator’s remarks on Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News.

“So, the other day Lindsey Graham came out–” Carlson began, taking a long pause “–the Republican from South Carolina, and said that he agreed with Joe Biden and Zelensky.”

Carlson aired the aforementioned clip of Graham.

“How does this war end?” Graham said. “When Russia breaks and they take Putin out. Anything short of that, the war’s gonna continue. To ask the Ukrainians to give Russia part of the country after all this death and destruction is not gonna happen. To signal a ceasefire, Russia will take the opportunity to rearm and come at them again. So, we’re in it to win it and the only way you’re gonna win it is to break the Russian military and have somebody in Russia take Putin out.”

The host called the senator’s remarks “crazy” and stated the “real goal” for Graham and Biden is “regime change” in Russia.

“So, it’s really hard to overstate how crazy this is,” Carlson reacted. “And you don’t want to play shrink and wonder about, you know, what emptiness at the core of Lindsey Graham’s personal life causes him to identify so strongly with a country he’s not a citizen of. Something’s going on there.”

Carlson later reiterated his long-held belief that assisting Ukraine will only increase the chances of a catastrophic war involving the U.S. and Russia.

“What happens then?” Carlson asked. “Well, the world’s largest land mass falls into ungovernable chaos.”

Some have suggested that Graham, who is a bachelor, is gay. In one truly wild segment on MSNBC’s 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle, one guest claimed, “He’s never seen a vagina! He’s never seen a naked woman!”

Another guest said that the rumor “is probably true” – not that there’s anything wrong with that.

Watch above via Fox News.

