Tucker Carlson Rips Zelensky Speech, Says It’s ‘Humiliating’ for Congress to Give Aid to a ‘Ukrainian Strip Club Manager’

Tucker Carlson ripped Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky immediately after the leader delivered a speech to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday night.

Ukraine has been under siege since February when Russia invaded with aim of capturing Kyiv and removing Zelensky as president. Those efforts have so far failed, as Ukraine has turned into a quagmire for the Russian military.

Zelensky donned his trademark brown fatigues during the speech, which lasted a little more than 20 minutes. Fox News aired his remarks, and they consumed the first three minutes of Tucker Carlson Tonight.

Carlson, who has long opposed the billions of dollars in aid the U.S. has sent to Ukraine, wasted no time criticizing Zelensky, who in his speech asked for more assistance.

“As far as we know, no one’s ever addressed the United States Congress in a sweatshirt before, but they love him much more than they love you,” he told his audience.

The Fox News host noted Zelensky’s visit to the White House earlier in the day and said the Ukrainian president dresses like the manager of a strip joint:

[T]he president of Ukraine arrived at the White House dressed like the manager of a strip club and started to demand money. Amazingly, no one threw him out. Instead, they did whatever he wanted. American taxpayers, Joe Biden declared, will continue to give Zelensky whatever he demands for “as long as it takes.” Tellingly, Biden never specified what “it” is. “As long as it takes” to do what? Push the Russian army back to pre-invasion borders? Sounds reasonable. That’s what most Americans likely assume, most who are paying attention. But that is not what Zelensky means and it is not what he’s asking for.

Carlson then noted Zelensky called for Putin’s ouster as a precondition for peace talks. However, the host did not observe that Zelensky appears to have dropped that requirement.

He then went on to suggest Zelensky is calling on the U.S. to initiate regime change in Russia, though Carlson did not cite any examples of this.

“Zelensky is demanding regime change in Russia,” he continued.

Carlson then falsely claimed that sending aid to Ukraine “goes toward that end.” Rather, the aid is being used to help Ukrainians defend themselves.

“That’s what Zelensky has called for repeatedly and every dollar sent to him goes toward that end,” he added. “So what happens if he ‘wins?’ What does the ensuing chaos look like? Thought about that? Who’s gonna secure the largest nuclear arsenal once we help Zelensky topple the Russian government? Who replaces Putin?”

Carlson then slammed Zelensky for seeking more aid.

“The point was to fawn over the Ukrainian strip club manager and hand him billions more dollars from our own crumbling economy,” he stated. “It is hard, in fact, it may be impossible to imagine a more humiliating scenario for the greatest country on Earth.”

Watch above via Fox News.

