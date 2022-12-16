Tucker Carlson Claims Source Told Him CIA Was ‘Involved’ In JFK Assassination

Fox News host Tucker Carlson claimed this week a source told him the CIA was likely “involved” in the assassination of John F. Kennedy.

Carlson blasted the release of thousands of new files related to the JFK assassination this week, nothing thousands of documents are still being withheld, blasting both former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden for not releasing all the files in accordance with 1992 legislation for everything to be released by 2017.

The Fox News host claimed he spoke to someone “deeply familiar” with the JFK-related materials not seen by the public:

We spoke to someone who had access to these still hidden CIA documents, a person who was deeply familiar with what they contained. We asked this person directly, “Did the CIA have a hand in the murder of John F. Kennedy, an American President?” And here’s the reply we received verbatim. Quote, “The answer is yes. I believe they were involved. It’s a whole different country from what we thought it was. It’s all fake.”

Carlson, who earlier pointed to the CIA as an “obvious suspect” in Kennedy’s death, insisted his source “is not a conspiracy theorist.”

“This is someone with direct knowledge of the information that once again is being withheld from the American public,” he said. “And the answer we received was unequivocal. Yes, the CIA was involved in the assassination of the president.”

Carlson went on to target every CIA director since the JFK assassination, suggesting each and every one have known the truth and refused to disclose it to the public, including Carlson’s “friend” Mike Pompeo. Carlson added that he invited Pompeo on to discuss JFK, but he refused despite “rarely” turning down TV appearances.

“That list would also include, we are sad to say, our friend Mike Pompeo, who ran the CIA in the last administration,” he said. “Mike Pompeo knew this. We asked Pompeo to join us tonight, and though he rarely turns down a televised interview, he refused to come.”

Watch above via Fox News.

