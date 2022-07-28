Tucker Carlson announced the results of a Twitter poll he held asking respondents to choose a new name for monkeypox, a viral disease that can cause fever, muscle pain, lesions, and other symptoms.

The winner was “schlong covid.”

Those at the highest risk of contracting the disease are men who have sex with other men, according to the World Health Organization. One study showed that 95% of cases were contracted during sex between men.

There has been an effort to change the name of monkeypox due to stigmas associated with it in certain communities.

Carlson said he objected to a change and joked that “the people” should decide on a new name. On Thursday, he told viewers that the “new” name for the disease is “schlong covid,” per the Twitter poll he tweeted earlier in the day:

The segment was preceded by the dramatic “Fox News Alert” music and display.

So, monkeypox is about the coolest name ever for a disease,” Carlson began. “But they are changing the name because racism or something.”

He then cited the poll.

“So, we had a vote,” he continued. “There was no ballot harvesting. You can trust our counting. And the new name for monkeypox is now officially – and we’re declaring it – schlong covid. That won our audience election result with about 40% of the vote. So, let Rochelle Walensky at the CDC know. Her number is 1-800-232-4636. Wait for the prompt on monkeypox and make your voice heard because it’s still a democracy.”

Watch above via Fox News.

