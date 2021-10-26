Tucker Carlson Defends Fox News Contributor Who Boasted She Won’t Get Vaccinated: She’s a ‘Responsible Person’

Over the weekend, Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe explained to Dan Bongino that she isn’t vaccinated against Covid-19 and has no plans to get the shot. In fact, she partly credited her obstinance to “Joe Biden’s tyranny”:

I, as a 36-year-old woman with no underlying conditions, have a 99.97 percent chance of survival against Covid. So I was on the fence because it didn’t make sense to get vaccinated for a virus that is not a threat to my life, nor one that I fear. But now, I’m doubling down as a giant middle finger to Joe Biden’s tyranny, because now it’s a fight for freedom. Now it’s a fight against tyranny in America and that’s what this is all about. We are literally fighting right now for the future of this country.

On Tuesday, Tucker Carlson defended Boothe.

The Fox News host cited Monday’s protest by unvaccinated New York municipal workers who are refusing to comply with the city’s vaccine mandate. Friday is the deadline.

Carlson accused the “legacy media” of ignoring the protest before launching into a defense of Boothe.

“Just the other day, CNN’s propaganda slandered our friend Lisa Boothe for turning down the shot,” he said. “Now, Boothe is in her thirties, she’s healthy, and more to the point she’s an American citizen. She grew up with the now outdated belief that she was allowed to choose her own medical care. But more than anything – and this is really the point tonight – Lisa Boothe is a responsible person. She cares about others. She would never under any circumstances even consider for example, coughing spittle into her own hands and rubbing it on other people without telling them.”

Earlier in the show, Carlson had criticized President Joe Biden for coughing into his hands.

He concluded, “There’s not a chance Lisa Boothe would do that because Lisa Boothe is better than that. She’s not Joe Biden. She’s not an imminent threat to public health.”

Watch above via Fox News.

